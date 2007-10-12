Celestica lands HTC order

HTC selects Celestica as manufacturer of its mobile phones when HTC aims at penetrating the Latin American market.

High tariffs in Latin America forces companies to either contract local manufacturers or setting up their own manufacturing facilities on the Latin American market.



HTC has started to contract Celestica on a trial basis since last October for its PDA phones. At the moment, HTC outsources seven models out of nine sold in the Latin American market from Brazil, which are mainly for sales in the Brazilian market. Furthermore, Celestica will start to produce handsets for HTC to sell in other markets in Latin America.