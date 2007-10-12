Wistron nabs Dell order from Quanta

Taiwan based ODM manufacturer Wistron Corporation has according to Goldman Sachs won big orders from Dell for the Inspiron series notebook PCs.

These were originally supplied by Quanta Computer Inc., who hove now been outraced by Wistron. A report issued by Goldman Sachs indicated that Wistron recently won orders for some 3 million consumer notebook PCs from a large-sized OEM company in the U.S., and will fill the order starting from the second quarter of 2008 for a period of one year. The big order alone is expected to contribute more than 1.4 million notebook PCs to Wistron's shipment to reach a total of 19 million units next year. Insiders revealed that the order was supposedly placed by Dell.



Quanta still expects its shipment to increase to 35 million notebook PCs for next year from 28 million units to be posted this year, thanks to its two biggest clients Apple and HP.