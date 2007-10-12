Electronics Production | October 12, 2007
Jaltek & Connect Systems in agreement
UK based integrated design and manufacturing services (IDMS) provider, Jaltek Group, has announced a strategic co-operation agreement with electronics manufacturing services provider, Connect Systems International.
The agreement will enhance Jaltek’s ability to provide full turnkey solutions from product design, through development and prototyping, and on to low-cost, high-volume manufacturing.
Connect Systems International is a member of the IPTE group, a major supplier of integrated production assembly and test lines providing optimal efficiency in electronics manufacture. IPTE earlier this year announced the acquisition of the European EMS provider Barco Manufacturing Services Division, which has now been absorbed into Connect Systems.
Jaltek already has a number of existing customers eager to take advantage of this opportunity that will give access to 19 high-volume SMT (surface mount technology) production lines, and also volume cable and harness assembly manufacture and complete box build capabilities. The facilities are situated throughout Europe in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania and all have full quality approval to ISO9001:2000 and UL
Steve Pittom, sales director for Jaltek Systems, commented on the agreement and what it means for customers: “Jaltek has always been well positioned to deliver high-quality prototype manufacturing services and with various acquisitions over the last 18 months we are now in a very strong position of being able to offer all our customers seamless PCB layout and design and RF design support. This latest announcement completes our vision to be a turnkey solutions provider and provides our customers access to volume manufacturing facilities that already have all the military approvals in place.”
Herman Struiwigh, Marketing & Sales Director for Connect Systems, added: “Jaltek is a robust, profitable company with a proven track record for delivering added value to its customers. I am delighted that we have agreed to combine our core competences and believe that it will deliver real advantages to all parties”.
Connect Systems was founded in 1987 and has grown steadily and consistently. Turnover for 2006 fiscal year was €170 million and the company employs around 1700 people across its numerous plants. Its customers come from various market sectors including telecommunications, medical equipment, automotive, professional vehicles and the semiconductors industry. The company’s commitment to this agreement is re-enforced by its decision to place its UK sales activities under the direct control of Jaltek as the companies move forward.
Steve Pittom concluded: “This is an exciting time for Jaltek as we continue our plans to expand our business and provide real added value for our customers. This announcement is a significant step in our expansion process and I would expect to see the company’s turnover increase by at least 20 per cent, per year, over the next two years”.
