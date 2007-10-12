Medison buys company in Brazil

Computer maker Medison, which claims to offer lap-tops for around 100 Euros, said it has bought a firm in Brazil.

According to very short press release the company’s CEO Mr. Valdi Ivancic said that Medison is buying a Brazilian company. "The company has 40 employees and has a logistic structure that we've been looking for", says Valdi Ivancic.



If this is a PC manufacturer or a logistics firm has not been revealed.



Medison became known last summer after the company claimed they are offering lap-top computers for 150 Euros. Medison only sells their computers on their web site and so far none of Medison’s customers have yet received any lap-top. This has been strongly criticised in media and people are calling this a simple scam.