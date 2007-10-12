Atmel casts cloud over Freescale UK plant

evertiq.com earlier reported that Atmel did not find a buyer for the plant North Tyneside, United Kingdom and that 600 people will be redundant. Now the future for the 900 workers at Freescale’s plant in East Kilbride, Scotland looks bleaker.

In September the employees at the Scottish East Kilbride plant of Freescale were told that the company intends to sell the entire factory, however the company did not give out any comments.



Senior regional industrial organiser for trade union Unite in Scotland Jimmy Farrelly told the Herald that he sees the news from Atmel as "a concern" in the context of venture capitalist-owned Freescale's East Kilbride plant.



Sources have informed The Herald that Freescale has told employees that the East Kilbride plant faces closure if no buyer interested in continuing production is found. Freescale's production at East Kilbride is expected to be transferred to the company's plant at Oakhill in its home state of Texas.