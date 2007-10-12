Enics Fair attracted some 250 visitors

Switzerland based EMS Provider Enics Group did arrange ”Enics Fair” for the second year straight. This year it was held in Malmoe Sweden.

Enics Fair ran during Wednesday and Thursday in Malmoe Sweden. Approximately 250 people including Enics own staff, suppliers, customers and partners attended the fair. Also key staff from the newely aqcuired Slovakian EMS firm ZTS Elektronika was present. The deal with ZTE was closed on October 1.The fair was built up with an exhibition floor showing the different Enics production units and a lecture room in which various seminars took place. One of the most important topics of this event is to show the importance of cooperation. “We are like a big family” Mr. Reijo Itkonen, CEO Enics Group said.Among all speakers was Mr. Dirk Zimanky, SVP Enics AG, who gave an update on what’s going on within Enics. Mr. Adam Pick, Principle EMS Analyst at US based Applied Market Intelligence firm iSuppli Corporation gave his opinion on how to make Successful Outsourcing. Mr. Brent Hobson, Director Business Development at iSuppli, gave an overview of the global component market. Mr. Michael Van Lierde, Director Supplier Management at Bombardier Transportation held a lecture on enhanced collaboration. Mr. Paul Mizzi, VP and Co-founder of CIMTEK spoked about Test Solution Development and Increasing Operational Effectiveness. Mr. David Della-Flora, Distribution Sales Manager, Nordic & Baltics at STMicroelectronics and Mr. Jacky Perdrigeat, Distribution Director North & East Europe at STMicroelectronics gave the semiconductor suppliers view of the value chain in today’s electronics manufacturing.Also the Supplier of the Year Award was held on the fair. This year the award was split in three parts. Supplier of the year, distributor of the year and local supplier of the year. The award was given for outstanding cooperation and teamwork with Enics Group. The supplier of the year award was given to Avago Technlogies and the distributor of the year was given to Arrow Electronics.The price was given by Reijo Itkonen, and Petri Helin, Enics Group. Jean-Marc Pesnel represented Avago and Markku Sarvi, Mika Paakkunainen and Veikko Sohlmann represented Arrow. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the on-going Enics Fair which this year is in Malmoe, Sweden.Local "Supplier of the year" was given to the following companies; Beijing: Nichicon, Elva: Cista AS, Lohja: Larmek Oy, Malmö: Ulti Emballage AB, Turgi: Transtop AG, Vaasa: Cibo-print Oy, Varkaus: KL-teho Oy and Västerås: AQ Plast AB.The fair also included a factory tour of the Malmoe plant (see images below) and other festivities. This unique fair was very appreciated among the visitors and Enics own staff. This is something that most probably will happen again next year.