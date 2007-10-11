Electronics Production | October 11, 2007
Nokia Siemens to sell R&D unit
Nokia Siemens Networks and Indian based Wipro Technologies, the global IT arm of Wipro Limited have agreed on the terms and conditions of a business transfer and asset sale of Nokia Siemens Networks radio access related R&D activities in Berlin.
All Radio Access R&D activities currently performed in Berlin are planned to be provided to Nokia Siemens Networks by Wipro Technologies in the future. As part of the partnership, 58 employees of Nokia Siemens Networks are planned to be fully integrated into the operations of Wipro Technologies. Through this agreement, Nokia Siemens Networks will leverage Wipro Technologies’ global expertise as one of the largest independent R&D services providers in the world.
“Wipro Technologies has been a valued partner of our parent companies Nokia and Siemens for many years. We have successfully cooperated with them on various development programs”, said Ari Lehtoranta, Head of the Radio Access Business Unit, Nokia Siemens Networks. “As regards the personnel transferring to Wipro Technologies, they will join a strong partner, where their competencies will be a natural fit. Our customers will see a strengthening of our capabilities to ensure high quality products”.
“This partnership will further strengthen Wipro’s capabilities and R & D services in the third-generation 3G. This will enhance Wipro’s offerings across the wireless network including access, core and service infrastructure,” said Ramesh Emani, President, Telecom & product engineering solutions. “This agreement is a key milestone in Wipro’s significant relationship with Nokia Siemens Networks while enhancing our presence in Europe”.
The transfer of R&D capabilities to trusted business partners is part of Nokia Siemens Networks’ overall strategy. This step will allow the company to realize greater flexibility and improve cost management and enable leveraging of the expertise of the R&D partners.
Wipro is one of the leading players in telecom engineering solutions space, covering wireless, wireline, broadband and enterprise communication, legacy and next generation products. Wipro has been focusing significantly in competency development for next generation radio access technologies.
Nokia Siemens Networks has initiated the appropriate consultation process with the respective bodies of the employee representatives about the terms and conditions of the transfer, in accordance with German labor law and local legal practices.
