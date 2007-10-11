Jabil launches new technology for LCD

EMS provider Jabil Circuit is adapting a new technology that allows an LCD, screen to transmit two images at the same time.

With this new technology kids can now in the can watch a video - or play a game at the same time. Jabil is working together with undisclosed partners to bring the two-way-view technology to the market. Jabil has not reported yet how much this will cost on the market, StPetersburg times reports. However Jabil is not the first company to play with the concept. Audi unveiled a dual-view monitor in its Cross Coupe Quattro concept car at the Shanghai Motor Show this year.