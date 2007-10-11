EIPC/IPC conference in Copenhagen kicks off

Today EIPC/IPC in Copenhagen kicked off at 9 AM this morning. 66 people attended the conference.

Mr Konrad Wundt Executive Director of the EIPC Services B.V opened the conference by welcoming the attendees to the event. He replaced Rex Rozario who could not attend the event because of personal reasons.



The Executive Market and Technology Forum Conference Copenhagen on October 11 and 12 is co-developed by EIPC and the IPC. The agenda features a line-up of top industry experts who will provide you with the insight on the latest market and technology trends.