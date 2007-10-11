Cadence named one of the best<br>employers in Russia

Cadence has been named as one of the best employers in Russia. A survey conducted by Hewitt Associates recently examined working conditions, career opportunities and best people practices among a number of firms in Russia.

As a result of this survey, Hewitt Associates ranked Cadence® as one of the 10 Best Employers in Russia for the years 2006 and 2007, along with global corporate giants, GlaxoSmithKline, Microsoft and McDonalds.



The Hewitt study surveyed 16,712 employees and 296 top leaders in 64 companies that have been based in Russia for at least two years. Three different survey tools were employed to provide comprehensive data: the Hewitt Employee Engagement Survey, a Leadership Team Survey and an HR Audit Questionnaire. Results revealed that the most important factors for determining employee loyalty to Russian employers are career opportunities, financial compensation, recognition, and valuing people. The best employers also provide the highest level of engagement and involvement for their employees in current and future company issues.



In 2004, Cadence was the first electronic design automation (EDA) company to open a research and development center in Moscow. The company now employs more than 140 electronic designers and engineers to develop EDA products that raise the standard of Russian electronic design excellence.