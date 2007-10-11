Electronics Production | October 11, 2007
Celestica awarded by the SMTA
Celestica Inc. has been honoured with three prestigious awards from the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), a network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly techniques.
Presented at the SMTA International conference in Orlando, Florida, the awards recognize Celestica's technology leadership and contribution to the SMTA's technical education and collaboration initiatives.
Celestica was presented with the SMTA+ Corporate Partnership Award in recognition of its support of the association's global technical and certification programs. In the SMTA's history, Celestica is the only company to have won the award twice.
"Celestica has shown support of the organization in so many ways," said JoAnn Stromberg, Administrator of the SMTA. "By continually encouraging its leading engineers to share their technology research at our technical programs around the world, Celestica truly personifies SMTA's belief in sharing the knowledge."
"I'd like to thank the SMTA for this award and for providing our engineers with such a high-quality forum in which to share their research with the technical community," said John Sloan, Vice President, Corporate Operational Excellence and Engineering upon his acceptance of the award. "The quality and talent of our engineers is a great source of pride for Celestica. By researching evolving technologies and working to overcome the associated technical challenges, they make a significant contribution to the advancement of technology in the electronics industry."
Jeff Kennedy, an Engineering Principal with Celestica, was also recognized, accepting the prestigious Founders Award for his exceptional contributions to the industry and the years of support and service he has provided to the SMTA. Since joining the SMTA in 1988, Jeff has been a driving force in the association's Upper Midwest Chapter and has been involved in national SMTA conferences as a speaker, chair and co-chair. He also launched and chaired the association's Medical Electronics Conference during its first two years.
"In addition to being an extremely valuable leader from a technology standpoint, Jeff is always accessible and responsive and has the best interests of the industry in mind," said Stromberg. "By exemplifying qualities and a level of commitment that makes him stand out above the rest as an industry leader, we feel he is the quintessential candidate for the Founders Award."
Heather McCormick, a Process Development Engineering Advisor with Celestica, also received an award at the conference for the Best International Paper of the 2006 conference proceedings. The award recognized the technical paper titled Mixing Metallurgy: Reliability of Tin-silver-copper (SAC) Balled Area Array Packages Assembled Using Tin-lead (SnPB) Solder. The paper was written by McCormick along with several co-authors: Simin Bagheri, Polina Snugovsky, Craig Hamilton, Zohreh Bagheri, George Riccitelli and Ramesh Mohabir.
Celestica was presented with the SMTA+ Corporate Partnership Award in recognition of its support of the association's global technical and certification programs. In the SMTA's history, Celestica is the only company to have won the award twice.
"Celestica has shown support of the organization in so many ways," said JoAnn Stromberg, Administrator of the SMTA. "By continually encouraging its leading engineers to share their technology research at our technical programs around the world, Celestica truly personifies SMTA's belief in sharing the knowledge."
"I'd like to thank the SMTA for this award and for providing our engineers with such a high-quality forum in which to share their research with the technical community," said John Sloan, Vice President, Corporate Operational Excellence and Engineering upon his acceptance of the award. "The quality and talent of our engineers is a great source of pride for Celestica. By researching evolving technologies and working to overcome the associated technical challenges, they make a significant contribution to the advancement of technology in the electronics industry."
Jeff Kennedy, an Engineering Principal with Celestica, was also recognized, accepting the prestigious Founders Award for his exceptional contributions to the industry and the years of support and service he has provided to the SMTA. Since joining the SMTA in 1988, Jeff has been a driving force in the association's Upper Midwest Chapter and has been involved in national SMTA conferences as a speaker, chair and co-chair. He also launched and chaired the association's Medical Electronics Conference during its first two years.
"In addition to being an extremely valuable leader from a technology standpoint, Jeff is always accessible and responsive and has the best interests of the industry in mind," said Stromberg. "By exemplifying qualities and a level of commitment that makes him stand out above the rest as an industry leader, we feel he is the quintessential candidate for the Founders Award."
Heather McCormick, a Process Development Engineering Advisor with Celestica, also received an award at the conference for the Best International Paper of the 2006 conference proceedings. The award recognized the technical paper titled Mixing Metallurgy: Reliability of Tin-silver-copper (SAC) Balled Area Array Packages Assembled Using Tin-lead (SnPB) Solder. The paper was written by McCormick along with several co-authors: Simin Bagheri, Polina Snugovsky, Craig Hamilton, Zohreh Bagheri, George Riccitelli and Ramesh Mohabir.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments