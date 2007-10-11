Celestica awarded by the SMTA

Celestica Inc. has been honoured with three prestigious awards from the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), a network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly techniques.

Presented at the SMTA International conference in Orlando, Florida, the awards recognize Celestica's technology leadership and contribution to the SMTA's technical education and collaboration initiatives.



Celestica was presented with the SMTA+ Corporate Partnership Award in recognition of its support of the association's global technical and certification programs. In the SMTA's history, Celestica is the only company to have won the award twice.



"Celestica has shown support of the organization in so many ways," said JoAnn Stromberg, Administrator of the SMTA. "By continually encouraging its leading engineers to share their technology research at our technical programs around the world, Celestica truly personifies SMTA's belief in sharing the knowledge."



"I'd like to thank the SMTA for this award and for providing our engineers with such a high-quality forum in which to share their research with the technical community," said John Sloan, Vice President, Corporate Operational Excellence and Engineering upon his acceptance of the award. "The quality and talent of our engineers is a great source of pride for Celestica. By researching evolving technologies and working to overcome the associated technical challenges, they make a significant contribution to the advancement of technology in the electronics industry."



Jeff Kennedy, an Engineering Principal with Celestica, was also recognized, accepting the prestigious Founders Award for his exceptional contributions to the industry and the years of support and service he has provided to the SMTA. Since joining the SMTA in 1988, Jeff has been a driving force in the association's Upper Midwest Chapter and has been involved in national SMTA conferences as a speaker, chair and co-chair. He also launched and chaired the association's Medical Electronics Conference during its first two years.

"In addition to being an extremely valuable leader from a technology standpoint, Jeff is always accessible and responsive and has the best interests of the industry in mind," said Stromberg. "By exemplifying qualities and a level of commitment that makes him stand out above the rest as an industry leader, we feel he is the quintessential candidate for the Founders Award."



Heather McCormick, a Process Development Engineering Advisor with Celestica, also received an award at the conference for the Best International Paper of the 2006 conference proceedings. The award recognized the technical paper titled Mixing Metallurgy: Reliability of Tin-silver-copper (SAC) Balled Area Array Packages Assembled Using Tin-lead (SnPB) Solder. The paper was written by McCormick along with several co-authors: Simin Bagheri, Polina Snugovsky, Craig Hamilton, Zohreh Bagheri, George Riccitelli and Ramesh Mohabir.