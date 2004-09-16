Celestica lowers guidance for Q3

US-based EMS Provider Celestica Inc. today announced an update to its financial guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2004.

Based on its current estimates, the company now expects revenue in the range of US$2.05 to US$2.15 billion, and adjusted net earnings per share of US$0.07 - US$0.11.



The company's previous guidance for the third quarter, which was provided on July 22, 2004, was for revenue of US$2.25 to US$2.40 billion and US$0.11 to US$0.17 adjusted net earnings per share.

The company said the revision in revenue is due to recent order reductions from some of its largest communications and IT customers. The company's full third quarter results will be released on October 21, 2004.