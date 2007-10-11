Flextronics closure of the Canjan<br>plant did not come as a chock

evertiq.com has reported earlier that Flextronics’ plant in Canjan, France will be closed with the loss of more than 500 jobs.

According to David Utreras, secretary of the work's council in France, Flextronics will close the site on four to six months from now, local media in France reports.



The news about the company's plans to close down the plant did not come as a chock. The closure came as a result of the plant’s lack of profitability. The CEC, CGT indicated that the employees would put themselves in strike. "We ask for the safeguard of our employment", explained Mr. Utreras. For him, this site is "viable", taking into account the sales turnover which it carries out ("18 million euros" per quarter, according to him).