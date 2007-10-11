Jabil and Flex has not decided yet<br>about production in Russia

evertiq.com reported earlier that the Russian government has cancelled import duties on rechargeable batteries for cell phones and processors for nine months. This will start to apply on October 14. The duties cancellation was initiated by Intel and Elcoteq.

According to Intel's director for relations with government organizations in the CIS, Denis Gudym, Intel was unofficially coordinating the efforts of two American producers of contractual electronics, Flextronics and Jabil Circuits, to establish production in Russia.



According to Gudym the Flextronics and Jabil have not decided yet to start production in Russia but the decision about the import duties have been lifted is a good economic sign, local media in Russia reports.