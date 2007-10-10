Dr. Di Wu joins Cobar Europe as R&D scientist

Cobar Europe BV has announces the appointment of Di Wu, Ph.D. to the position of Research and Development Scientist.

Originally from TianJin, China, Dr. Wu finished earning his bachelor degree in Chemistry at NanKai University in 1991. He then began working in the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, as a research assistant.



In 1998, he joined the Global Card Company in Tianjin. Three years later, he went to Germany, and worked as a research assistant in the Physical Institute of University of Muenster. In 2002, he moved to the Netherlands and began his Master’s Program in the Chemical Department at the University of Twente. After graduation, he joined the group of Materials and Interface Chemistry within the Department of Chemical Engineering and Chemistry at Eindhoven University as a Ph.D. student under the supervision of Dr. Marshall Ming and Dr. G. de With. He was recently awarded his Ph.D. on October 8, 2007.