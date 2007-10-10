NOTE Pärnu increases production capacity

NOTE is currently in the process of installing new SMT equipment to its facility in Pärnu, Estonia.

An SMT machine was last week installed at the Pärnu factory. The machine is a Siemens Siplace D1 with the theoretical capacity of 15000 cph. Recently NOTE installed a Siemens Siplace D2 with the theoretical capacity of 31000 cph at the factory in Pärnu.



NOTE has currently one Siemens Siplace D2, one Siemens Siplace F4, and one Siemens Siplace D1 at the factory in Pärnu. This year NOTE has doubled its capacity in the surface mounting in its Pärnu facility from 25000 to 56000 components per hour.