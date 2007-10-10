Reva awarded by Frost & Sullivan

Reva Systems, a radio frequency identification (RFID) network infrastructure provider, today announced it has been awarded the 2007 Europe Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Technology Innovation in the RFID market.

Frost & Sullivan´s awards are based on factors such as market impact, adoption and penetration rates, and innovation contrasted against competitors worldwide.



The 2007 Technology Innovation Award specifically recognizes Reva´s contribution to the burgeoning global RFID market and its demonstrated success enabling scalable deployments in Europe. Reva´s Tag Acquisition Processor (TAP) product is an RFID network infrastructure solution that greatly improves the performance and accuracy of RFID systems. This is particularly significant in Europe where current Listen Before Talk (LBT) radio frequency regulations have hampered the technology´s rollout. Today, Reva´s TAP appliances enable operational efficiencies that are accelerating the deployment of RFID by major enterprises in Europe, Asia and the Americas including implementations already announced by Hewlett-Packard, Dow Corning, METRO Group, and Sony Logistics.



"Reva Systems´ standards-based technology is a major development enabling some key early adopters to move forward with their RFID programs," said Frost & Sullivan analyst, Rengarajan Srinivasan. The 2007 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation is presented to Reva Systems in recognition of the company´s proactive development of RFID network infrastructure that has achieved a significant industry breakthrough with the potential to be very widely deployed across a number of European verticals and application markets.



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies for outstanding achievement in areas such as business leadership, strategic product development and technological innovation. Award winners are chosen by industry analysts through in-depth market interviews and extensive research to identify regional and global best practices in the industry.



"Reva is honored to be recognized for the technological vision and market execution that is helping to realize RFID´s potential around the world," said Tom Schuster, Reva Systems´ chief executive officer. "We firmly believe that the advance of RFID network infrastructure as a deployment best practice is delivering practical results with simpler implementations and more scalable opportunities for RFID to deliver immediate value."