New owners take over EDC i Sweden

evertiq.com reported earlier that Swedish EMS provider EDC 80 employees in Munkfors, Sweden had major economic problems. Finally the company has found new owners for there plant in Munkfors, Sweden.

Due to serious financial problems EDC needed to find new owners with stronger financial resources. EDC recently sold its Lithuanian production unit in Kaunas to Norwegian EMS provider Kitron. EDC has now also found new owners which have the ambition to keep the manufacturing in Munkfors, Sweden. The new owners have big expectations for the company, and the ambitions are to work very actively in the company. The sales of the Kaunas factory was necessary to secure the existence of the Munkfors production and the new owners are open to establish a solution for low-cost manufacturing in Eastern Europe but initially the new owners want to get a picture of if that is necessary for the company’s competitiveness or not.