Software | October 10, 2007
Acceleware and Agilent form partnership
Acceleware Announces Partnership With Agilent Technologies to Provide Simulation Acceleration to Antenna Modeling Design System Customers.
Acceleware Corp., a developer of high performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announced a partnership agreement through which Agilent® Technologies will resell the Acceleware acceleration products throughout its worldwide sales organization to Agilent Antenna Modeling Design System (AMDS) customers.
Agilent is a supplier of electronic design automation (EDA) software for high-frequency system, circuit and modeling applications. Acceleware develops electromagnetic solver technology.
"Acceleware´s technology significantly improves the productivity of our users in areas such as Antenna design for wireless appliances and signal integrity by increasing the speed and size of simulations they can perform," said Erwin De Baetselier, product marketing manager with Agilent´s EEsof EDA division. "Simulating devices with AMDS typically reduces design cycle time significantly, eliminating up to 75 percent of the modeling and setup time required by other types of EM simulators."
Acceleware´s products, Accelerator Board and ClusterInABox, are based on NVIDIA´s GPU Computing architecture and when paired with Agilent´s AMDS offer a high-speed turnkey simulation solution that can model antenna performance and cell phone regulatory compliance for cell phone manufacturers. Users of this combined Agilent/Acceleware offering are able to shorten the length of their design cycle while greatly increasing their level of accuracy. This solution is delivered as a deskside supercomputer that is simple to manage and available on-demand for engineers.
"AMDS customers are continually challenged with shorter product development cycles for many complex products," said Ryan Schneider, Acceleware´s chief technology officer. "Our solution allows AMDS users to push the boundaries of innovation by shortening the time scales required to deliver faster and better quality products, which will ultimately provide the best possible customer experience."
