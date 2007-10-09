Digi-Key & Airpax Sign Distribution Deal

Digi-Key Corporation and Airpax announced today that the companies have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement.

One of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world, Digi-Key Corporation ships products to more than 140 countries from its facility in Thief River Falls, Minn.



Airpax is a manufacturer of circuit protection, sensing and control components, modules and systems. Products include circuit breakers and protectors, bimetal thermostats, temperature sensors, speed and position sensors, fuses, switches, modular distribution systems, and protected battery disconnects. Markets include telecommunications, industrial, recreational vehicles, HVACR, marine, military, medical, information processing, electronic power supply, power generation, over-the-road trucks, construction, agricultural and alternative energy applications.



Airpax products stocked by Digi-Key are featured in its print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key.



“With certainty that our customers will find Airpax products to be of consequential interest and appeal, we are very pleased to add this company to our line card,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president. “Like Digi-Key, Airpax is committed to world-class customer service, making our two companies a good match.”



“We are extremely delighted to add Digi-Key as a key partner in the distribution of our products to our customers,” said Don Pruitt, Airpax vice president of sales. “The strength of Digi-Key will also expose the Airpax product line to many new customers as well, which will increase both companies’ sales and market share. Digi-Key is world class, and this partnership is a great fit for both companies.”



This new distribution agreement with Airpax will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the design and production quantity requirements of its diverse customer base.