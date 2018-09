Flextronics is looking to close seven plants

evertiq has learned that Flextronics is currently looking to close at least seven plants in Europe and the US.

According to a my-ESM report Mr. Franois Barbier, managing director of Flextronics France, Flextronics intends to close plants in North Carolina US , Massachusetts US, Montreal Canada and Istanbul Turkey.Flextronics’ plant in Canjan, France will also be closed according to the labour union. This announcement came out 10 days after the plant was taken over from Solectron. As evertiq reported last week, more than 500 jobs are in danger at the Canjan plant.Flextronics announced in September it would close its mobile telecommunication site in Chateaudun, France at the latest on January 31, 2008.And last week evertiq reported that Flextronics is closing its plant in Youngsville, North Carolina US. Up to 700 jobs will go.Overlapping will occur since Flextronics and newly acquired Solectron have several plants in the same regions with similar productions, see story dated July 24 . However evertiq does not have any specified information on that the plants listed above has anything to do with this.