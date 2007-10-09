Intel plans to cut 200 jobs in Ireland

Intel Ireland plans to cut 200 jobs in its Leixlip, Co. Kildare manufacturing plant by the end of 2007.

The job cuts are to be made from its manufacturing, support services and fabrication divisions. Intel currently employs over 5,000 workers in Leixlip, but has emphasised that the company is still very much committed to its Irish location.



Pressure from AMD, has led to operating cost cuts for Intel, and this news of cuts in Intel’s largest computer chip plant outside the U.S. could well be a result of this.