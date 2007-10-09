600 jobs axed at Atmel UK fab

Around 600 jobs will be cut in North Tyneside, UK after its American owner Atmel announced its sale on Tuesday.

evertiq.com earlier reported that Atmel Corporation has entered into separate agreements with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.) and Highbridge Business Park Limited for the sale of its eight-inch wafer fabrication equipment and related property in North Tyneside, United Kingdom. According to British local media 600 jobs will be axed at the plant.



Atmel said the site in was affected by a restructuring move to reduce costs and enhance profitability. Chief executive Steven Laub said: "We are committed to treating employees with respect and helping ease the transition for employees at the North Tyneside facility as production is concluded."



Atmel said it was switching production from North Tyneside to its factories in Colorado in the US and Rousset in France.