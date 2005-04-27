Toppan Printing completes acquisition of DuPont Photomasks

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. of Japan has successfully completed the acquisition of DuPont Photomasks, Inc. Under the terms of the definitive agreement previously announced on Oct. 5, 2004, DuPont Photomasks shareholders will receive US$27.00 in cash per share.

The equity value of the transaction is approximately US$650 million (approximately ¥68 billion) on a diluted basis. The acquisition was approved by shareholders of DuPont Photomasks on March 28, 2005.



Effective immediately, DuPont Photomasks becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Toppan, named Toppan Photomasks, Inc. The company will continue to be incorporated in Delaware and remain headquartered in Round Rock.



Toppan will combine its existing photomasks business with that of Toppan Photomasks. Together, the combined businesses will form the world’s largest and premier manufacturer of photomasks, a critical component in the manufacture of semiconductors..



Akihiro Nagata, a senior managing director of Toppan and head of Toppan’s Electronics Division, has become chairman of the Toppan Photomasks board of directors. Marshall Turner continues as chief executive officer.