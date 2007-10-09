Electronics Production | October 09, 2007
Atmel divests its N. Tyneside facility
Atmel announces the sale of its manufacturing facility in North Tyneside, U.K.
Atmel Corporation today announced that it has entered into separate agreements with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.) and Highbridge Business Park Limited for the sale of its eight-inch wafer fabrication equipment and related property located in North Tyneside, United Kingdom. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including a comprehensive consultation exercise with employees in accordance with best United Kingdom employment relations practice. Atmel had previously announced its intention to sell this facility as part of its strategic restructuring initiatives to reduce costs, accelerate growth and enhance profitability.
"The sale of our North Tyneside facility is a major step forward in transitioning Atmel to a fab-lite manufacturing model, which will improve our cost structure and increase shareholder value," said Steven Laub, Atmel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making measurable progress in enhancing Atmel's competitive position as we implement our strategic restructuring initiatives and optimize our manufacturing capacity to improve Atmel's financial strength."
Mr. Laub continued, "Atmel has many hard working, dedicated employees, who serve our customers and our company admirably. We are committed to treating employees with respect and helping ease the transition for employees at the North Tyneside facility as production is concluded."
To ensure a seamless transition for its customers, Atmel will continue to manufacture products at the North Tyneside facility into the first quarter of 2008, during which time production will be redeployed to the Company's manufacturing operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rousset, France as well as to external foundries.
Under the terms of the agreements, TSMC has agreed to purchase Atmel's eight-inch wafer fabrication equipment, and Highbridge Business Park Limited has agreed to purchase the North Tyneside land and buildings for a combined total of $124 million in cash. The Company expects to record a gain of up to $40 million offset by related restructuring charges of up to $50 million. The timing for recording the gains and restructuring charges will be determined once all selling contingencies and closing conditions are finalized. The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral on a cash flow basis after the elimination of $35 million of debt and the recognition of other financial charges.
This sale follows the previously announced sale of Atmel's Irving, Texas wafer fabrication facility for approximately $38 million in cash. With these transactions and the progress on the Company's other restructuring initiatives, Atmel continues to increase its focus on and investment in the Company's high-growth, high-margin proprietary product lines.
"The sale of our North Tyneside facility is a major step forward in transitioning Atmel to a fab-lite manufacturing model, which will improve our cost structure and increase shareholder value," said Steven Laub, Atmel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making measurable progress in enhancing Atmel's competitive position as we implement our strategic restructuring initiatives and optimize our manufacturing capacity to improve Atmel's financial strength."
Mr. Laub continued, "Atmel has many hard working, dedicated employees, who serve our customers and our company admirably. We are committed to treating employees with respect and helping ease the transition for employees at the North Tyneside facility as production is concluded."
To ensure a seamless transition for its customers, Atmel will continue to manufacture products at the North Tyneside facility into the first quarter of 2008, during which time production will be redeployed to the Company's manufacturing operations in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rousset, France as well as to external foundries.
Under the terms of the agreements, TSMC has agreed to purchase Atmel's eight-inch wafer fabrication equipment, and Highbridge Business Park Limited has agreed to purchase the North Tyneside land and buildings for a combined total of $124 million in cash. The Company expects to record a gain of up to $40 million offset by related restructuring charges of up to $50 million. The timing for recording the gains and restructuring charges will be determined once all selling contingencies and closing conditions are finalized. The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral on a cash flow basis after the elimination of $35 million of debt and the recognition of other financial charges.
This sale follows the previously announced sale of Atmel's Irving, Texas wafer fabrication facility for approximately $38 million in cash. With these transactions and the progress on the Company's other restructuring initiatives, Atmel continues to increase its focus on and investment in the Company's high-growth, high-margin proprietary product lines.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments