Valor appoints FlowCAD

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd, announced today the appointment of German-based FlowCAD and UK-based Parallel Systems as representatives in the Central and Eastern Europe (FlowCAD) and in UK and Ireland (Parallel Systems) design markets.

FlowCAD offers a complete design flow solution. It was founded out of the PCB local sales and support organization of Cadence, and focuses on the local needs of system design companies.



Parallel Systems Ltd. is an Electronic Design Automation (EDA) distributor for the UK and Ireland, recognized as one of the top distributors in the industry. Parallel systems deliver new-generation platforms of integrated design technologies and methodologies, addressing all aspects of electronics design.



According to Dirk Müller, CEO of FlowCAD, “The addition of Valor’s tools extends FlowCAD’s portfolio in the direction of production. Valor’s solution integrates with more than just the Cadence-based flow, and provides an answer to the growing need for DFM and DFA among system companies”.



David Blunt, CEO of Parallel Systems, also commented on the new appointment: “Parallel Systems prides itself in its ability to match the right EDA product to its customers’ needs. Valor’s solutions extend Parallel’s ability to provide those responses, and enable us to do so with tools of the highest degree.”



“We are pleased to welcome FlowCAD and Parallel Systems to our network of Sales Channel Distribution Partners for the design market,” said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “I am sure that both Valor and its new partners will benefit from each other’s reputation in the market and professional experience, and I expect these to be long standing partnerships.”