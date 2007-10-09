X85, the biggest product launch<br>in FlexLink's history

FlexLink is launching the new X85 conveyor platform, X85 pallet system, line control and Youtilize software. This is a major step towards fulfilling this vision.

"Efficient use of capital, and great flexibility while maintaining total process control, is critical to succeed. By partnering with FlexLink you get access to tools, knowledge and experience that will help you improve production efficiency. This means increased throughput and yield in your production, decreased products in process, and improves your ability to respond to the needs of your customers" says Mattias Perjos, CEO FlexLink AB.



"The pallet system and line controls are subject to several patent applications, and their properties allow more flexible production and reduce the throughput time" says Göran Abbestam, project leader for the X85 development.