PCB | October 08, 2007
OM Group buys PCB Chemicals business
OM Group, Inc. has agreed to acquire all of Rockwood Holdings, Inc's Electronics business, excluding its French entity, for approximately $265 million in cash.
Rockwood's French electronic chemicals business is subject to a put option for an additional purchase price of approximately $50 million. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2007 and is subject to regulatory approval.
The businesses supply customers with chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and printed circuit boards as well as photo-imaging masks primarily for semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturers.
"These are attractive, profitable, cash-generating businesses that participate in high-growth markets and have a global asset base that will broaden our geographic footprint," said Joseph M. Scaminace, chairman and chief executive officer. "Moreover, they fit precisely with our transformation strategy and match up well with our current portfolio. We view this as an enabling acquisition that will allow us to build on our existing Electronic Chemicals presence through other synergistic transitions over the next two to three years."
The Rockwood Electronics businesses, which had combined sales of $187 million in 2006, consist of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Chemicals, Ultra Pure Chemicals (UPC) and Photomasks. The businesses employ approximately 700 people and have locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Taiwan, Singapore and China.
"The businesses we are acquiring are led by strong management teams with extensive experience in the semiconductor industry," said Scaminace. "This will be a tremendous asset as we take advantage of the many opportunities to grow the Electronic Chemicals business."
Scaminace noted that the continued growth of the Electronic Chemicals platform will meet a longstanding strategic objective to deliver more sustainable and predictable financial performance by reducing OMG's exposure to metal price volatility.
OM Group's long-range growth strategy includes continued product innovation as well as tactical and strategic acquisitions. The strategy is part of a transformational process designed to deliver sustainable and profitable volume growth, drive consistent financial performance and build long-term shareholder value.
Through the successful execution of this strategy, the company expects to achieve consolidated revenues of $2 billion to $4 billion by 2010 and rank in the top quartile of specialty chemical and specialty material companies in terms of EBITDA margins and other financial metrics. Over the past two years, OMG has already divested its commodity Nickel business, retired high-yield debt, implemented broad-based operational excellence initiatives, reshaped and expanded its board of directors, and completed a tactical acquisition in its existing Specialties business.
OMG expects the Rockwood transaction, which is subject to standard closing conditions, to be accretive to earnings in 2008.
The businesses supply customers with chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and printed circuit boards as well as photo-imaging masks primarily for semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturers.
"These are attractive, profitable, cash-generating businesses that participate in high-growth markets and have a global asset base that will broaden our geographic footprint," said Joseph M. Scaminace, chairman and chief executive officer. "Moreover, they fit precisely with our transformation strategy and match up well with our current portfolio. We view this as an enabling acquisition that will allow us to build on our existing Electronic Chemicals presence through other synergistic transitions over the next two to three years."
The Rockwood Electronics businesses, which had combined sales of $187 million in 2006, consist of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Chemicals, Ultra Pure Chemicals (UPC) and Photomasks. The businesses employ approximately 700 people and have locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Taiwan, Singapore and China.
"The businesses we are acquiring are led by strong management teams with extensive experience in the semiconductor industry," said Scaminace. "This will be a tremendous asset as we take advantage of the many opportunities to grow the Electronic Chemicals business."
Scaminace noted that the continued growth of the Electronic Chemicals platform will meet a longstanding strategic objective to deliver more sustainable and predictable financial performance by reducing OMG's exposure to metal price volatility.
OM Group's long-range growth strategy includes continued product innovation as well as tactical and strategic acquisitions. The strategy is part of a transformational process designed to deliver sustainable and profitable volume growth, drive consistent financial performance and build long-term shareholder value.
Through the successful execution of this strategy, the company expects to achieve consolidated revenues of $2 billion to $4 billion by 2010 and rank in the top quartile of specialty chemical and specialty material companies in terms of EBITDA margins and other financial metrics. Over the past two years, OMG has already divested its commodity Nickel business, retired high-yield debt, implemented broad-based operational excellence initiatives, reshaped and expanded its board of directors, and completed a tactical acquisition in its existing Specialties business.
OMG expects the Rockwood transaction, which is subject to standard closing conditions, to be accretive to earnings in 2008.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments