RadiSys acquires business from Intel

RadiSys Corporation and Intel Corporation announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Intel to sell certain assets of its modular communications platforms business to RadiSys

A significant number of the employees associated with these product lines, including engineering, product testing/validation, operations and marketing personnel are expected to accept offers from RadiSys and transition with the product lines. Products associated with the sale include ATCA compute and packet processing blades, ATCA chassis, and Chassis Management Hardware and Software Modules, AMC module as well as cPCI blades, cPCI chassis, and other legacy systems products.