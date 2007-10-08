Electronics Production | October 08, 2007
Labtech names business dev manager
Labtech Microwave, a UK based manufacturer of microwave component technology has appointed Alistair Frier as their new UK and European business development manager, with the aim of helping the company to achieve the 10% year-on-year growth targets.
54-year-old Mr Frier holds a BSc (Hons) and PhD in electronics and prior to joining Labtech Microwave he was a product engineer for Bookham Technology Ltd. Reporting to sales and marketing director Robert Lowther and working with the existing account management and sales engineering team Frier will be responsible for the sales of microwave components and microwave MMIC (Monolithic microwave integrated circuits) packaging services, including the development and maintenance of accounts within the defence and commercial microwave industry. He will also manage a team of commissioned sales agents.
Looking forward to developing his role with Labtech Microwave, Alistair Frier said: “Working with my sales and marketing colleagues I aim to continue raising the profile and use of Labtech throughout the UK and Europe to make sure that people working in the technical and purchasing departments of our current and potential new customers are aware of the quality solutions our range of products and services can provide.”
Commenting on Mr Frier’s appointment, Robert Lowther, sales and marketing director at Labtech Microwave said: “Alistair comes to us as a product engineer with extensive experience in optical, microwave and electronic systems design, development and qualification. He will be a welcome addition to the team at Milton Keynes.”
Looking forward to developing his role with Labtech Microwave, Alistair Frier said: “Working with my sales and marketing colleagues I aim to continue raising the profile and use of Labtech throughout the UK and Europe to make sure that people working in the technical and purchasing departments of our current and potential new customers are aware of the quality solutions our range of products and services can provide.”
Commenting on Mr Frier’s appointment, Robert Lowther, sales and marketing director at Labtech Microwave said: “Alistair comes to us as a product engineer with extensive experience in optical, microwave and electronic systems design, development and qualification. He will be a welcome addition to the team at Milton Keynes.”
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments