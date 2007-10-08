Labtech names business dev manager

Labtech Microwave, a UK based manufacturer of microwave component technology has appointed Alistair Frier as their new UK and European business development manager, with the aim of helping the company to achieve the 10% year-on-year growth targets.

54-year-old Mr Frier holds a BSc (Hons) and PhD in electronics and prior to joining Labtech Microwave he was a product engineer for Bookham Technology Ltd. Reporting to sales and marketing director Robert Lowther and working with the existing account management and sales engineering team Frier will be responsible for the sales of microwave components and microwave MMIC (Monolithic microwave integrated circuits) packaging services, including the development and maintenance of accounts within the defence and commercial microwave industry. He will also manage a team of commissioned sales agents.



Looking forward to developing his role with Labtech Microwave, Alistair Frier said: “Working with my sales and marketing colleagues I aim to continue raising the profile and use of Labtech throughout the UK and Europe to make sure that people working in the technical and purchasing departments of our current and potential new customers are aware of the quality solutions our range of products and services can provide.”



Commenting on Mr Frier’s appointment, Robert Lowther, sales and marketing director at Labtech Microwave said: “Alistair comes to us as a product engineer with extensive experience in optical, microwave and electronic systems design, development and qualification. He will be a welcome addition to the team at Milton Keynes.”