BASF and IMEC works on IC development

BASF has joined IMEC’s Industrial Affiliation Program to research and develop innovative cleaning solutions and advanced interconnects for the integrated circuit (IC) industry.

The new cleaning solutions will lead to increased performance and reduced complexity in the manufacturing of semiconductors based on 32-nanometer (nm) technology as well as future technologies.



“BASF is committed to providing intelligent solutions for our customers. That is why our strategy is to work with top partners in the world on the next generation technology for the IC industry,” said Dr. Andreas Klipp, Manager of Development of Semiconductor Materials Europe of BASF Electronic Materials. “IMEC is the leading research institution in this field and is cooperating with major tool makers and semiconductor producers. By combining IMEC’s strengths with BASF’s broad chemical and application know-how, we can develop innovative cleaning solutions for enabling IC manufacturing processes using 32-nm technology.”



“New and less complex manufacturing processes are a must for future IC technologies to be viable. IMEC is delighted to work with the BASF research team which has a broad chemical expertise. We believe that the increasing challenges of the IC industry can only be overcome by joint interdisciplinary teams,” said Serge Vanhaelemeersch, department director for advanced materials and process steps at IMEC.



The new chemical cleaning solutions are expected to be commercialized with the introduction of 32-nm technology in 2010.



The development of ICs with even smaller features sizes than today’s 65-nm technology presents major challenges for the development of new materials and chemicals. The progression from 90-nm to 45-nm technologies has necessitated the need for new materials that cause the IC production process to become increasingly complex. The collaboration between BASF and IMEC aims at increasing the chemical cleaning performance and reducing the complexity and the number of IC production steps by developing new chemical cleaning solutions.