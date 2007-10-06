Flextronics to shut down US plant

Flextronics has confirmed that it is shutting down its plant in Youngsville, North Carolina, United States. Up to 700 jobs will be removed.

Flextronics will be closing its Youngsville facility over the next six months. The plant had between 600 and 700 workers, making it one of the Youngsville's largest employers. This action is being taken to better align the company's resources and improve supply chain efficiencies, a Flextronics spokeswoman said.