Farnell signs Cornell Dubilier in Europe

Farnell has signed a European and Asia Pacific franchise agreement with U.S. based capacitor manufacturer Cornell Dubilier.

Farnell will offer products from Cornell Dubilier's silver mica and film capacitor ranges that provide advanced technology solutions for applications in the power electronics sector.



Via Farnell, customers will be able to select both axial and radial leaded devices from Cornell Dubilier's polyester and polypropylene film capacitor ranges. The company's silver mica capacitor products meanwhile are ideal for timing and close tolerance applications that demand stable performance across the temperature range.



The EPAC franchise agreement complements the existing arrangement in the Americas between Premier Farnell's subsidiary – Newark, and Cornell Dubilier, which already yields annual sales in excess of $1M U.S.



Commenting on the new agreement, Marianne Culver, SVP Global Supplier Management, Premier Farnell said: “The addition of Cornell Dubilier to our EPAC supplier base is an important development, as we continue to offer more of the very latest products and technologies to electronic design engineers."



Mike Selvaggi, General Sales Manager, Cornell Dubilier, added: “Being a larger part of the Premier Farnell family of companies reinforces our confidence in the relationship and the value we place in working the sales fundamentals: branding, design-ins and building win/win solutions. The Farnell agreement is in keeping with an integrated marketing program intended to reach our highest percentage of target audience, and doing so in a very efficient and effective manner."