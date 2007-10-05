BYD likely to secure Nokia orders

China based IT- and electronics maker BYD Company Ltd., is likely to secure CDMA handset orders from Nokia for the Chinese market after reaching a license agreement with Qualcomm.

Nokia has been cooperating with Foxconn for the production of CDMA handsets before adding Compal to its supplier list recently. Compal is expected to begin delivering CDMA models to Nokia in the first quarter of 2008, sources revealed to DigiTimes.



The source also noted that Qualcomm and Nokia earlier failed to reach a cross-licensing agreement over some patented CDMA technologies.