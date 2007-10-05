Sanmina-SCI may close Tourlaville plant

EMS provider Sanmina-SCI plans to close its plant in Tourlaville, France at the end of this year this year if the company does not find a larger contract.

Today the plant's largest customer is Lucent-Alcatel. The factory once belonged to Alcatel. According to lutte-ouvriere-journal the production will transfer from Touralaville to Sanmina-SCI's plants in Hungary and Thailand. A demonstration was held in September. It gathered 500 people to demonstrate over

the situation.