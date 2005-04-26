Celestica to close two plants in France

Global EMS provider Celestica has announced it will cease operations at Saint-Lambert-des-Levées and Guérande in France. Production will be transferred to Czech Republic. Therefore, Celestica will remove 315 workers in France.

Within the framework of a world plan of reorganization, which will have as a consequence the dismissal of 5500 employees world wide, Celestica announce its intention to remove 188 workers out of 208 in July 2006 at its Saint-Lambert-des-Levées, close to Saumur, France.



This is a consequence after a non renewal of a contract with Avaya, which represents more than 90% of the production at the site. The contract binding Avaya to Celestica Saint-Lambert will expire in July 2006. The remaining production at the site will be transferred to Celestica group’s operations in Czech Republic. The Saint-Lambert site will only host after-sales service with 20 employees.



The French Guérande plant, currently employing 127 workers, will also cease its operation by the end of this year. This site mainly manufactures data-processing for Océ. The production at Guérande will also be transferred to Czech Republic.