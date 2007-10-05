Automa-Tech - ORC imaging announces<br>Exposure unit sales in India

Frederic Baradel, Director of Global Sales and Marketing for Automa-Tech ORC imaging announced today the first sale in India of a new Exposure unit to the customer Fine-Line Circuits Ltd in India's foremost Export Zone : Seepz.

"We are really satisfied to provide Fine Line with this state of the art new imaging system which will enable this very competitive company to deliver high quality and high resolution printed circuit boards".



Abhay Doshi of Fine-Line Circuits Ltd commented "We look forward to this new Imaging capability with which we intend to reliably race ahead on our Technology Roadmap and provide continuing cost competitive value to the ever increasing demands of the customer."



Rajinder Kumar Managing Director of Bergen Associates exclusive Automa-Tech ORC imaging distributor commented " we are happy to introduce the state of art technology from Automa-Tech, in Indian market and for sure our Valued customer Fine Line will be benefited with this".