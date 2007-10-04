Jabil's restructuring to cost $250 million

EMS provider Jabil could pay nearly $250 million in relocating manufacturing capacity by moving the production from high cost regions to low cost productions regions.

According to the company already $ 189.4 million has been listed as an impairment charge over five quarters ending Aug. 31



According to company officials out of the $105.1 million, $98.7 million is coming from severance pay and benefits, and the rest $12.8 million come from contract termination with an $8.4 million offset, bizjournals reports. Regarding the impairment costs, $35.1 million will come from valuation allowances against net deferred tax assets. Remaining $49.2 million is coming from fixed asset impairment costs.