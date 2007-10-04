SMT & Inspection | October 04, 2007
Chip capital equipment growth is slowing
Semiconductor capital equipment growth is slowing, and the trough will push out into the first quarter of 2008, leading to flat growth in 2008, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.
Worldwide semiconductor capital equipment spending is projected to total $43.7 billion in 2007, a 4.1 percent increase from last year. In 2008, the worldwide spending is expected to increase 0.3 percent (see Table 1).
“A competitive investment race among dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) vendors that did not abate — contrary to common sense, despite rampant overcapacity — combined with an accelerated retooling with more cost-effective 300-mm capacity, fuelled a strong first half that is tailing over into the second half of the year," said Dean Freeman, research vice president for Gartner's semiconductor manufacturing group. “The stronger 2007 is borrowing from 2008, and the second-half softening will have ramifications on growth in the coming years."
The increase in worldwide semiconductor capital equipment spending in 2007 (see Table 1) will impact 2008, and Gartner analysts expect 2008 to move from slightly positive for capital expenditure (capex) and wafer fab equipment (WFE) to slightly negative. The outlook for back-end equipment markets remains positive.
Table 1
Worldwide Semiconductor Capital and Equipment Spending Forecasts (Millions of Dollars)
Source: Gartner (October 2007)
WFE revenue is forecast to grow 6.4 percent in 2007. The 45-nanometer (nm) technology node is beginning to ramp up in 2007 as Intel starts initial production and as foundries make this level of technology available to their customers. However, investments in 65-nm and 90-nm production dominate the spending picture, as does equipment for DRAM and NAND flash, which will account for more than half of the total spending for new equipment. Memory-related spending will continue to dominate equipment demand and define market directions in 2008.
After growing more than 18 percent in 2006, packaging and assembly equipment (PAE) market revenue will decline about 3.5 percent in 2007. On a regional basis, Asia/Pacific will continue to increase its share of PAE consumption. From about 66 percent of PAE shipments in 2006, Asia/Pacific will account for almost 77 percent of all PAE sales early in the next decade.
Automated test equipment (ATE) market growth was slightly less than 10 percent in 2006. In 2007, Gartner analysts expect a modest decline because the ATE market improved throughout the first half of the year. Given relatively strong memory test sales to support double data rate test, and some improvements in system-on-chip (SoC) test sales, Gartner projects revenue for the ATE market to decline 4.8 percent this year. In 2008, a modest recovery with growth of slightly more than 7 percent is expected.
“A competitive investment race among dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) vendors that did not abate — contrary to common sense, despite rampant overcapacity — combined with an accelerated retooling with more cost-effective 300-mm capacity, fuelled a strong first half that is tailing over into the second half of the year," said Dean Freeman, research vice president for Gartner's semiconductor manufacturing group. “The stronger 2007 is borrowing from 2008, and the second-half softening will have ramifications on growth in the coming years."
The increase in worldwide semiconductor capital equipment spending in 2007 (see Table 1) will impact 2008, and Gartner analysts expect 2008 to move from slightly positive for capital expenditure (capex) and wafer fab equipment (WFE) to slightly negative. The outlook for back-end equipment markets remains positive.
Table 1
Worldwide Semiconductor Capital and Equipment Spending Forecasts (Millions of Dollars)
Source: Gartner (October 2007)
WFE revenue is forecast to grow 6.4 percent in 2007. The 45-nanometer (nm) technology node is beginning to ramp up in 2007 as Intel starts initial production and as foundries make this level of technology available to their customers. However, investments in 65-nm and 90-nm production dominate the spending picture, as does equipment for DRAM and NAND flash, which will account for more than half of the total spending for new equipment. Memory-related spending will continue to dominate equipment demand and define market directions in 2008.
After growing more than 18 percent in 2006, packaging and assembly equipment (PAE) market revenue will decline about 3.5 percent in 2007. On a regional basis, Asia/Pacific will continue to increase its share of PAE consumption. From about 66 percent of PAE shipments in 2006, Asia/Pacific will account for almost 77 percent of all PAE sales early in the next decade.
Automated test equipment (ATE) market growth was slightly less than 10 percent in 2006. In 2007, Gartner analysts expect a modest decline because the ATE market improved throughout the first half of the year. Given relatively strong memory test sales to support double data rate test, and some improvements in system-on-chip (SoC) test sales, Gartner projects revenue for the ATE market to decline 4.8 percent this year. In 2008, a modest recovery with growth of slightly more than 7 percent is expected.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments