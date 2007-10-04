LPKF expands activities in France

LPKF has appointed a new Managing Director for LPKF France S.A.R.L., the French subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in Garbsen/Germany, who will take over the business. LPKF also announced various new positions within the campany.

Michel Mezri Sandid, an engineer, will be responsible for running LPKF France in Lisses from the beginning of October. The very promising Laser Plastic Welding and 3D-MID segments in particular are to be strengthened in the French market. “Michel Sandid is just the man for the job here because of his excellent contacts," emphasised Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Bernd Hackmann. “The company benefits from his many years of broad experience in the automotive subcontracting sector in particular.“ This market is very well positioned in France, and is the focus of the boosted distribution activities implemented by LPKF AG to lift the turnover of its French subsidiary.



The Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has also appointed Kai Bentz to the Board of Managing Directors with immediate effect. The 35-year-old graduate economist joined LPKF AG in 2002, and was Group Finance and HR Manager before being promoted to the board.



His appointment leads to a reshuffle of board responsibilities in order to strengthen the sales activities of the group. Bernd Hackmann, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, is in charge of Distribution, Production and Logistics. Bernd Lange is responsible for Development, Marketing and New Technologies. Kai Bentz will be accountable for Finance, Investor Relations, HR and Administration.



At the same time, LPKF strengthens the internal accountability of the MID, Laser Plastics Welding and Solar divisions. The MID division in Garbsen/Germany is managed by Nils Heininger. The Laser Plastics Welding division is concentrated in Erlangen/Germany and is managed by Frank Brunnecker. The Solar business is bundled within LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH established in 2007 in Suhl/Germany. Managing Director is Jürgen Bergedieck.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a specialist with a worldwide reputation for laser technology, laser machining, and drive technology. The company develops and distributes systems used in electronics manufacturing, the automotive industry and the production of solar cells. 80 per cent of its turnover is from exports. The company has approx. 300 staff around the world.