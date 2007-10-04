Electronics Production | October 04, 2007
Wolfson signs ACAL for UK/Benelux
ACAL Technology have signed a technical distribution agreement for the UK, Ireland and Benelux with Wolfson Microelectronics for their mixed-signal IC range.
This agreement covers inventory and technical support for geographic accounts and is complementary to the existing Wolfson direct sales force, enabling Wolfson to extend its reach to a broader customer base in the region.
The Wolfson range comprises high performance audio analogue-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analogue converters (DACs) and coder/decoders (CODECs), S/PDIF Transceivers, Class D and G as well as the recently launched Audioplus™ Power Management products.
“With the growth in telematics and automotive infotainment systems, as well as higher expectations for audio quality in consumer products, more designers are facing the challenge of combining the disciplines of digital and analogue design. ACAL Technology provides the appropriate design expertise and experience to complement each customers' own area of specialisation to help them to achieve their key design objectives, and often stretch their performance benchmarks." explained ACAL Technology's Sales and Marketing Director, Steve Carr.
Wolfson Microelectronics' Senior VP Worldwide Sales, Alistair Banham added, “With the integration of multi media experiences into a broadening range of consumer electronics, the pressure is on designers to excel in the crucial differentiators of Hi-Fi audio performance and extended battery life. Wolfson's technology is a key enabler in meeting those expectations and the addition of ACAL as UK/Benelux distributor will enable Wolfson to bring these product differentiators to even more customers."
