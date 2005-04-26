What Bluetooth products do people want?

In a recent survey of over 2000 consumers, IMS Research found that consumer demand for Bluetooth products is focused upon a relatively well defined set of product types, some of which may come as a little bit of a surprise.

As can be expected, the survey found that mobile phones and mono headsets dominate demand for Bluetooth enabled products. A quarter of the 2,008 respondents stated that they were interested in use cases involving mobile phones and mono headsets.



Although the survey confirmed the increased importance of the mobile phone and headset combination to the Bluetooth market, it also found that there was significant demand for Bluetooth in a number of other, less traditional, markets such as digital cameras. These markets typically haven’t been at the core of Bluetooth product vendor’s marketing focus.



More importantly the survey also considered how much consumers were willing to pay for Bluetooth enabled products over non-Bluetooth products. A considerable correlation was found between Bluetooth awareness and the propensity to pay more for Bluetooth products.



Analyst, Fiona Thomson, stated “Once the benefits of Bluetooth are realised, it seems consumers can justify the extra costs.” She added “The Bluetooth Consumer Usage & Awareness Survey found that consumers are specifically willing to pay extra for products in key consumer markets such as laptops/notebooks and headsets”.



