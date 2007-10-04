Legrand is boosting Hungarian presence

Legrand Holding is considering adding to its Budapest-based regional distribution centre by setting up a logistics centre.

Legrand has reportedly started preparations to establish also a training base in Hungary, Hungary's daily Népszabadsg reports. Legrand, headquartered in Limoges, France, is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of products and systems for electrical installations and information networks. It has offices in 60 countries and has a distribution network spanning more than 180 countries.