Apple is considering Intel chips in iPhone

According to DigiTimes, Apple is considering to include the new Intel Mooretown chip for the iPhone.

The new Mooretown MID (mobile internet device) processor which will be launched in 2009. According to Gizmodo It is smaller, faster and consuming far less power while idling. Mooretown's power to efficiency balance in Apple's true ultraportable could help bridge the application gap of phone and laptop. Currently Apple is using ARM processor in the iPhone.