Workers in protest at Jabil Brest, France

evertiq.com reported earlier that US based EMS provider Jabil plans to cut up to 230 of 514 jobs in Brest, France. Now workers at the Jabil are in protest. In mid

September workers blocked the entry to the city Brest in protest of the redundancies.

Approximately 200 people occupied four roundabouts, lighting fires of pallets, blocking or filtering the traffic on the principal access road coming from the south of Finistere. The police was forced to set up deviations, but the demonstration caused mportant congestions with the entry of the city, daily-bourse reports. The redundancies are a results of that Alcatel has decided to transfer manufacturing from Jabil in Brest to Solectron in China. The plant is a former Alcatel plant. The redounded program will continued until June 2008.