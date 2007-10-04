LCD-TVs to boost semiconductor market

Over the next couple of years LCD TV's will help boost the semiconductor industry.

According to iSuppli the semiconductors market that are used in LCD-TVs will grow from $2 billion in 2006 to $7.4 billion in 2011.



In 2011 shipment for chip used for production of LCD-TVs will rise to 178 million units. This is compared to 43 million in 2006. In 2011 iSuppli predicts that the LCD-TV chips will account for 77.4% of digital television semiconductor shipments in 2011, compared with 55.5% in 2006. LCD-TVs, plasma sets, cathode ray tubes and rear-projection televisions are all included in the DTV marker.



According to iSuppli the LCD-TV market has become the driving engine behind the global DTV semiconductor business.