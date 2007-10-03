Cookson confirms approach to Foseco

Cookson notes the announcement regarding a potential offer for Foseco. Cookson confirms that it has made a conditional indicative proposal to the board of Foseco to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Foseco at 295 pence per share in cash.

In addition, Foseco shareholders would still receive the interim dividend of 1.73 pence per share declared on 13 September 2007. On the basis of the discussions held to date, the board of Foseco has agreed that Cookson can undertake certain limited due diligence.



There can be no certainty that Cookson's indicative proposal will ultimately result in any offer or transaction. A further announcement will be made if appropriate.



