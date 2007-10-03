GPV subsidiaries merged

Denmark based Printed Circuit board producer and Electronics Manufacturing Service provider announced that it has merged its four subsidiaries in Denmark.

GPV has merged its subsidiaries GPV Teknik A/S, GPV International, GPV Electronics A/S and GPV Technologies A/S to one company named GPV Teknik A/S. All subsidiaries are 100 per cent owned by GPV Industri A/S. Through this merger all Danish electronics and mechanical assets will now be gathered in one legal unit.



Finally, GPV Teknik A/S will change name to GPV Technologies A/S.