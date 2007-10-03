SMT & Inspection | October 03, 2007
Metzner acquires Max Müller
With the purchase of the manufacturer of cutting machines for the rubber and plastics industry, MAX MÜLLER, Metzner has taken a further step in expanding its product range.
On the 1st of September 2007, the Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH took over the internationally renowned machine engineering manufacturer MAX MÜLLER, thus expanding its range of products in the rubber and plastics cutting sector. As Gerhard Rauch, Managing Director of Metzner stated, I am pleased that with the acquisition both MAX MÜLLER and Metzner customers will profit from a wider product range.
In May 2006 the company MAX MÜLLER, founded in 1889, went into insolvency and was initially acquired by the engineering service company Brunel, before passing into the hands of Metzner on the 01.09.2007. Brunel recognised that the machine engineering products were not the best match for the service company s existing business model.
In the next months Metzner will be working to fully integrate MAX MÜLLER into the Metzner company. The focus of activities will be centred on the integration of MAX MÜLLER products into Metzner s existing product range. In a further step, existing MAX MÜLLER sales structures will be continued, i.e. refreshed, so that MAX MÜLLER products will continue to be marketed worldwide. Parallel to this, Metzner will be establishing communication with existing MAX MÜLLER customers, ensuring an uninterrupted provision of spare parts and the continued availability of machines.
Metzner anticipates that the complete integration of MAX MÜLLER in the Metzner company structures will be completed by December 1st at the latest. Within the framework of the takeover, former employees of MAX MÜLLER have been provided with a takeover bid.
With the takeover, Metzner has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the product groups guillotine cutting machines, mandrel cutting machines and eccentric cutting technology.
In May 2006 the company MAX MÜLLER, founded in 1889, went into insolvency and was initially acquired by the engineering service company Brunel, before passing into the hands of Metzner on the 01.09.2007. Brunel recognised that the machine engineering products were not the best match for the service company s existing business model.
In the next months Metzner will be working to fully integrate MAX MÜLLER into the Metzner company. The focus of activities will be centred on the integration of MAX MÜLLER products into Metzner s existing product range. In a further step, existing MAX MÜLLER sales structures will be continued, i.e. refreshed, so that MAX MÜLLER products will continue to be marketed worldwide. Parallel to this, Metzner will be establishing communication with existing MAX MÜLLER customers, ensuring an uninterrupted provision of spare parts and the continued availability of machines.
Metzner anticipates that the complete integration of MAX MÜLLER in the Metzner company structures will be completed by December 1st at the latest. Within the framework of the takeover, former employees of MAX MÜLLER have been provided with a takeover bid.
With the takeover, Metzner has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the product groups guillotine cutting machines, mandrel cutting machines and eccentric cutting technology.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments