Metzner acquires Max Müller

With the purchase of the manufacturer of cutting machines for the rubber and plastics industry, MAX MÜLLER, Metzner has taken a further step in expanding its product range.

On the 1st of September 2007, the Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH took over the internationally renowned machine engineering manufacturer MAX MÜLLER, thus expanding its range of products in the rubber and plastics cutting sector. As Gerhard Rauch, Managing Director of Metzner stated, I am pleased that with the acquisition both MAX MÜLLER and Metzner customers will profit from a wider product range.



In May 2006 the company MAX MÜLLER, founded in 1889, went into insolvency and was initially acquired by the engineering service company Brunel, before passing into the hands of Metzner on the 01.09.2007. Brunel recognised that the machine engineering products were not the best match for the service company s existing business model.



In the next months Metzner will be working to fully integrate MAX MÜLLER into the Metzner company. The focus of activities will be centred on the integration of MAX MÜLLER products into Metzner s existing product range. In a further step, existing MAX MÜLLER sales structures will be continued, i.e. refreshed, so that MAX MÜLLER products will continue to be marketed worldwide. Parallel to this, Metzner will be establishing communication with existing MAX MÜLLER customers, ensuring an uninterrupted provision of spare parts and the continued availability of machines.



Metzner anticipates that the complete integration of MAX MÜLLER in the Metzner company structures will be completed by December 1st at the latest. Within the framework of the takeover, former employees of MAX MÜLLER have been provided with a takeover bid.



With the takeover, Metzner has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the product groups guillotine cutting machines, mandrel cutting machines and eccentric cutting technology.