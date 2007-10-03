Avnet and Navico Announce Supply Chain Pact

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, Inc. and Navico announce an exclusive long-term global supply chain partnership, effective immediately.

Avnet Electronics Marketing will serve as the components pipeline for Navico's seven marine electronics brands - B&G, Eagle, Lowrance, MX Marine, Navman, Northstar and Simrad - providing a host of design and supply chain services that ensure Navico has a seamless end-to-end solution across the globe.



"Navico is pleased to enter into this partnership with Avnet. We look forward to capitalizing on Avnet's wealth of experience to drive improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain, improve design cycles, reduce risk and ultimately improve the overall profitability of Navico," said Jane M. Kaiser, executive vice president of global sourcing and logistics at Navico.



"Navico is a brand powerhouse, and we can't wait to get started with working on this exclusive partnership," said Steve Boysen, senior vice president/director of supply chain at Avnet Electronics Marketing. "We will leverage our position in the supply chain and design chain field to help Navico accelerate growth and realize cost efficiencies. We look forward to this long term partnership with Navico and the mutual success it will enable."